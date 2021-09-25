Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TENB. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.38.

TENB stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,290 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after purchasing an additional 262,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 218,866 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 45,564 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

