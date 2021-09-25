Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRCY. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,142 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,575,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 318.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 337,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 327,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

