Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRCY. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,142 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,575,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 318.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 337,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 327,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.