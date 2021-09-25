AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,200 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,845 ($115.56) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £137.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,982 ($117.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,413.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,033.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

