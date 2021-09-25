WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PBF Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PBF Energy by 79.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

PBF stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.82.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

