WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Aytu Biopharma were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

AYTU stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Aytu Biopharma Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

