O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $43,000 Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,240 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $175,503. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.