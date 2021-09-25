Van ECK Associates Corp Has $133,000 Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.81 and a 52 week high of $143.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

