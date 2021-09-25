Van ECK Associates Corp Has $173,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

HUBB stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

