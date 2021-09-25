Van ECK Associates Corp Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Delek US were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

