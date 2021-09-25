Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Compugen were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $425.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

