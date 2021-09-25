Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWN stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.