Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $127.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.00.

WTKWY opened at $112.17 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $116.34. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

