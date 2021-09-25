Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $520.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $447.14.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $467.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.99. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $469.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.