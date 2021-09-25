Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will report $295.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.20 million. Enviva Partners reported sales of $225.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enviva Partners.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter.

EVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 776.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 45.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 498,472 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth $12,441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 49.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth $10,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.