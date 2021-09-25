Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72. 854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

Repsol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.