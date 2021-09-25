Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TERN opened at $10.99 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $276.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.28. Equities analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

