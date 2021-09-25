ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €850.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €682.17 ($802.55).

