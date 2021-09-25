The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

REAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.18.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,378 shares in the company, valued at $39,049,934.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,164 shares of company stock worth $1,434,795 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 9.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 18.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,265,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

