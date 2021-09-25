First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO John Emery Sawyer acquired 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,597,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Western Financial by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,694 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Western Financial by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in First Western Financial by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,828,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

