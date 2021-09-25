Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $119,000.

KBWB stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

