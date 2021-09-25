Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of South State by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of South State by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in South State by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.07. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.