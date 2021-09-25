Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 27,570 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 52.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,489,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,688,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 2,058.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 199,482 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

PAPR opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $28.93.

