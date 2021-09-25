Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $784,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after buying an additional 407,079 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $160,777,000 after buying an additional 360,988 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

