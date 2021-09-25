State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after buying an additional 280,552 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 417.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WERN opened at $46.04 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

