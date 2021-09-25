State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,939 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 85.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -167.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

