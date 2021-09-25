State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of CVB Financial worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $241,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CVBF stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

