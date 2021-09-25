State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,127 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $799,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,267,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY opened at $22.95 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.