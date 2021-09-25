State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 124.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 4,941.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.07.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

