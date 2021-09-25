Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,906,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,566,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,741,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AXON. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $179.75 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.58 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.64. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

