Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.07 Billion Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,011,641 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,442 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Microsoft worth $4,066,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.27 and a 200 day moving average of $267.72. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

