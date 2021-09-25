Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 732 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Cogent Communications worth $23,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $72.46 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 658.79 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $73.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 423.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,366 shares of company stock worth $1,768,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.