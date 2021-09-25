Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $23,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 6,294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day moving average of $148.98.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

