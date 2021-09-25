Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 53,586 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 53,586 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $22,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 452,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 347,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $87.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,246,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,858 shares of company stock worth $3,018,741. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

