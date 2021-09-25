State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

