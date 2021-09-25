Head-To-Head Analysis: Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) versus Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Basilea Pharmaceutica has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Basilea Pharmaceutica and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basilea Pharmaceutica $136.11 million 3.63 -$15.70 million ($1.53) -30.07 Cyclerion Therapeutics $2.30 million 63.60 -$77.80 million N/A N/A

Basilea Pharmaceutica has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and Cyclerion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basilea Pharmaceutica 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cyclerion Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.10%. Given Cyclerion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclerion Therapeutics is more favorable than Basilea Pharmaceutica.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Basilea Pharmaceutica and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basilea Pharmaceutica N/A N/A N/A Cyclerion Therapeutics -1,880.97% -108.85% -64.02%

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP). The company was founded on September 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

