American Century Companies Inc. Invests $200,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,778 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $89,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $242,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $120.68 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.67.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

