The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Steven Broz Sells 2,311 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:PGR opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.78.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.
The Progressive Company Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
