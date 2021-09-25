Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $45,633,797.76.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $33,802,075.20.

On Thursday, August 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $4,737,217.60.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $35,167,755.84.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $147.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of -866.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $150.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.46.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

