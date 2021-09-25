Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Sells $275,160.00 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PD stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PD. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen increased their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 90.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after acquiring an additional 953,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,826,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

