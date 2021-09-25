Citigroup Inc. Acquires 278,852 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 278,852 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.28% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.