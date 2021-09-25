Citigroup Inc. Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,616 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $159,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 58.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,195,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after buying an additional 441,137 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at $831,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at about $285,000.

VREX opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.82, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

