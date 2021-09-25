HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 807 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,545,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 131.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

