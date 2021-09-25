Swiss National Bank Purchases 14,400 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Alector worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Alector by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,365 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,791. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Alector stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

