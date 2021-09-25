Reviewing New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF)

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York City REIT and Charter Hall Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $62.90 million 1.76 -$40.96 million ($0.23) -36.70 Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Charter Hall Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York City REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for New York City REIT and Charter Hall Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

New York City REIT presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.26%. Given New York City REIT’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and Charter Hall Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -93.78% -14.17% -6.23% Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Charter Hall Group beats New York City REIT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

