Analysts Expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sandstorm Gold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAND. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

