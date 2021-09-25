Analysts Expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sandstorm Gold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAND. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.