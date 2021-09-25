Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

SCFLF opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

