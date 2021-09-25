The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $205.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 million. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

