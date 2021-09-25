DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 51.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 4.4% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 152,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

