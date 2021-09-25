Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HLMAF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

