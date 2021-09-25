Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.56

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 3066131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CR. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.92.

The company has a market cap of C$429.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.60.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

